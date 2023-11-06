Holcomb proclaims ‘Winter Weather Preparedness Week’ in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is proclaiming Nov. 5 – Nov. 11 as “Winter Weather Preparedness Week” in the state.

Holcomb said, “Indiana has experienced winter storms of such magnitude that federal assistance was required multiple times.”

Snow and freezing rain are common throughout Indiana from November through March. It is possible that a tornado could strike. “In December 2021, a deadly EF4 tornado ravaged western Kentucky and ended 20 miles south of the Indiana border,” said the IDHS website. “In 2023, more than 50 tornadoes have occurred already in Indiana, which is the second-highest number of tornadoes in a year on record.”

Temperatures can sometimes get warm enough that a significant amount of rain falls. In February 2018, between five and nine inches of water fell in Indiana, pushing numerous rivers to their flood level.

Before traveling, residents can stay weather aware by keeping track of storm watches and warnings. When driving, residents should plan extra time for the commute and leave plenty of distance between other vehicles.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is also reminding Hoosiers how to stay safe as the temperatures drop below freezing. The department suggests residents begin to organize an emergency kit, including food, water, blanket, and flashlight at home and on the road. This can help in case of a power outage, or if road conditions prevent travel.

At home, residents should practice proper safety precautions when using fireplaces, not leaving space heaters turned on in unoccupied rooms, and dressing warmly inside. Residents should never use home appliances, such as ovens, to stay warm.

“Set your home’s heating system to at least 68-70 degrees Fahrenheit. To save on energy use, close the doors and vents to rooms you are not using, and place a rolled towel in front of doors to keep out drafts,” said IDHS.

A portable generator can help when power outages occur.