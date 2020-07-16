Holcomb supports local schools’ control of classroom versus virtual instruction

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands of Hoosier kids are just a few weeks away from heading back to the classroom or perhaps back to their virtual classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday he supports local control over the decision to reopen classrooms or stick to virtual learning.

But Kyira Clemmons and some other parents wish the Republican governor would flex his muscle.

“If they are in elementary, you shouldn’t have an option,” she said.

Clemmons is a mother of two young children in Indianapolis Public Schools. She plans to keep her son, a first-grader, and her daughter, who is in pre-K, home for the first quarter of the new school year. “For the kids who have parents, I think it’s best for you to keep your kids home because you can be hands on, one on one.”

She believes it’s especially important for her son, Aiden, who has attention deficit (hyperactivity) disorder. But, she worries that his potential classmates could get further ahead.

“Are the kids going to school going to learn more than the kids who are staying home?” Clemmons asked. “That’s my only concern.”

Holcomb and Dr. Kristina Box, the commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health, took no sides during their coronavirus briefing Wednesday afternoon between IPS, Carmel Clay and other districts that are offering classroom options versus Washington Township Schools and others that are starting the school year virtually only.

“We’re there for Washington and we’re there for every other school corporation both public and private in Indiana,” the governor said.

Box added, “It’s also important to have a good option for students to be able to get face-to-face if that’s what the families deem is best for their children.”

Teachers who test positive during the year will have to isolate for at least 10 days from when their symptoms began.

As for what happens with students in the teachers’ classes, it depends. Kindergartners are more likely to need to quarantine if their teachers get the virus, while older students may not need to stay at home.

“It really depends on the specific situations we find at that time, so that’s why it’s so critical to involve public health in the decision-making process,” Box said.

The mom with children at IPS, Clemmons, is in a wait-and-see mode. She wants to see how the school handles mask-wearing, discipline and cleaning before she’s ready to send her two kids back to the classroom.

But, she wishes it was up to the governor, not her.

“Yeah, it should be mandatory,” she said.

Also on Wednesday, Holcomb was asked if he would freeze funding for school districts at last year’s level because so many parents are expected to home-school their children. He replied that it’s too early to decide the funding question.

