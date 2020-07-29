Holcomb to extend Indiana’s eviction moratorium to Aug. 14

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday said he will extend the state’s eviction moratorium to Aug. 14.

That moratorium is scheduled to end this weekend.

The struggle for Melissa Lewis to pay rent is incredibly real. “I never knew the struggle was this hard until this pandemic,” Lewis said.

As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, for many Hoosiers rent is due in a couple days.

“I don’t have enough money to buy food, pay my rent and pay my bills,” Lewis said. “I’m just having a hard time right now.”

She’s not alone.

According to a survey by Stout Risius, 42% of Indiana rental households are at risk of eviction. That means roughly 314,000 Hoosier households can’t pay rent right now.

Over the next four months, that could mean an estimated 212,000 eviction filings in courts.

“Bottom line is, that it’s very hard for a landlord to continue providing housing when they don’t have any rent to keep up with the expenses,” said Jeff Jinks, the managing attorney at Jeff Jinks Law.

That difficulty is why Jeff Jinks represents three landlords who are suing Gov. Holcomb and state officials over the moratorium on rental evictions. Jinks points to one of his clients, a retired 77-year-old Indianapolis widow, who relies on rental income.

“She needs the money to live on, just like everybody else who needs money to live on, to pay their bills, pay their taxes, pay the repairs, pay the upkeep,” Jinks said.

The lawsuit claims the moratorium exceeds the governor’s authority and violates both the state and U.S. constitutions.

“We think that he’s far overstepped his bounds with this order. He’s kept it in place way too long,” Jinks said.

ON Wednesday, Indiana’s Landlord Tenant Task Force released a detailed report with recommendations for landlords and tenants.

Some of the recommendations include open communication between landlords and tenants, exploring options to avoid eviction and discussing partial payments.

Lewis said her landlord is working with her.

When Holcomb was asked Wednesday if the eviction moratorium lawsuit would impact his decision-making as he considers possible extensions in the future he said, “It won’t. Not to be flip, but it just won’t. We will follow up on our own convictions. I won’t live under the threat of a lawsuit. We feel very comfortable about where we are right now and where we can go under the law.”

Hoosiers in all counties but Marion County who are struggling to pay rent due to the impact of COVID-19 can apply online for possible rental assistance. Applications for $25 million in the Indiana COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program have been accepted online since July 13 at IndianaHousingNow.org.

“I will confirm that we will contemplate and have, or will find the resources to allocate more money for rental assistance if needed,” Holcomb said.

In Marion County, a rental assistance program was set up with $15 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, but the program’s overwhelming popularity led to its shutdown. The program’s website, indyrent.org, shows the program did not reopen as planned this week. People can call 317-912-1260 for more information.

Indiana homeowners who have fallen behind on mortgage payments or cannot make future payments can get help from the Indiana Foreclosure Prevention Network at 877gethope.org or by calling 877-285-0401.

Also, the deadline is Friday to apply for help to pay heat and electric bills. The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program is only available one time, and won’t cover entire bills. There are maximum-income restrictions based on the number of people in a household. Apply at eap.ihcda.in.gov or by calling 211.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on July 28, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.