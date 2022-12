Indiana News

Holcomb to resume public schedule Tuesday

Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb on April 19, 2022, speaks in Muncie while announcing 224 Indiana cities, towns, and counties received a combined $107.8 million in state matching funds for local road projects through Community Crossings, a component of the Governor’s Next Level Roads program. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb will resume his public schedule on Tuesday after being hospitalized for pneumonia, his office announced Monday.

Holcomb was admitted to a hospital Thursday and released Saturday.

He has two events scheduled for Tuesday.

Holcomb will participate in a fireside chat with Engage Indiana and a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Andretti Global headquarters.