Indiana News

Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari to go cashless

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WISH) — Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari will begin cashless operations next year, the theme park announced Friday.

All locations within the park will accept regular credits cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, HoliCash, and ReadyCARD. ReadyCARD is the park’s payment method that will be available through their cash-to-card kiosks.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve our Guests’ experience,” Leah Koch-Blumhardt, director of communications at Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari, said in a Friday statement. “Every day, our Food & Beverage Team serves tens of thousands of people lunch in just about 3 hours. Small changes, such as removing slower cash transactions, can make a huge difference in our service time.”

The park’s 77th season will open on May 6.