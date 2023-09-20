Holiday World introduces Twilight Ticket for Sunday fun

A witch is displayed the Sky Drone Show is part of Happy Halloween Weekends, which return this Saturday. New this year is the Twilight Ticket, which promises plenty of Sunday fun. (Provided Photo/Holiday World)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While Splashin’ Safari has closed for the year, Happy Halloween Weekends is back for another season of spooky excitement!

Happy Halloween Weekends return this Saturday and run each weekend through Oct. 29.

To celebrate another spooktacular season, the park has introduced the Twilight Ticket. At no additional cost, guests who purchase Pick Your Date Tickets online for Sundays during the event may enter the park the Saturday evening before their visit, starting at 6 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. CDT.

Happy Halloween Weekends include all of the rides at Holiday World, new Halloween-themed shows, and special Halloween attractions like Holidog’s 3-D adventure, Carnival Chaos, and a 12-acre corn maze plus hay ride.

The always-popular Halloween in the Sky Drone Show will be all-new this year with 400 drones every Saturday night.

Holiday World is also bringing back its special fall menu, which this year includes s’mores funnel cake, candy corn ice cream, and a BBQ pork bowl with pepper jack mac and cheese.

Visit the Holiday World website to learn more and purchase tickets.