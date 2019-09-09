Holiday World Wildebeest again named top waterpark ride

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Wildebeest water coaster at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari took top honors once again during the 2019 Golden Ticket Awards ceremony.

For the tenth year in a row, the coaster was named the World’s No. 1 Water Park Ride.

Amusement Today magazine Saturday presented the results of its annual survey of the “best of the best” in the amusement park industry during the Golden Ticket Awards ceremony at Silverwood Theme Park near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

“We were proud when Wildebeest won this award in its first year,” park president Matt Eckert said in a statement. “After 10 years of being the #1 water park ride in the world, we’re blown away. Wildebeest is an award-winning water coaster, Mammoth is a record-breaking water coaster, and in 2020 Cheetah Chase will be the first of its kind. This honor solidifies that Splashin’ Safari is going to be the Water Coaster Capital of the world.”

The park’s Mammoth water coaster was named the No. 3 Water Park Ride, and Splashin’ Safari claimed the No. 3 Water Park spot. In addition, Holiday World’s top wooden coaster, The Voyage, was voted the No. 2 wooden roller coaster in the world, up from No. 3 in 2018.

The Legend and The Raven both ranked in the top 30 as well.

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari also ranked No. 2 in a new category called Best Guest Experience that rates parks on cleanliness, friendliness and other factors, beating out other parks and resorts such as Walt Disney World, Cedar Point and Universal Studios.