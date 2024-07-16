Holiday World will be open 7 extra days in August

A lifeguard at Splashin' Safari talks to guests on the lazy river in this undated photo. Holiday World & Splashin' Safari has added seven days to its August operating schedule. (Provided Photo/Holiday World & Splashin' Safari)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari is giving visitors a few more days to enjoy some fun in the sun.

Seven days have been added to the August operating calendar, totaling more than 60 additional hours for the month, the theme park announced Tuesday.

The additional days are August 5 – 9 and August 12 and 13.

Holidays in the Sky Drone & Fireworks Spectacular runs daily through Sunday, Aug. 4. Kids World, which includes the rides and slides of Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari plus activities, food, and entertainment geared toward kids, starts Aug. 17.

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana, will be open every day this month and on various days in August and early September. After Splashin’ Safari’s season ends on Sept. 14, Holiday World will be open on “Happy Halloween Weekends” through October.

Related Coverage