Homebound Hoosier program’s paramedics administer unused COVID-19 doses

A scene from a promotional video for Homebound Hoosier EMS Vaccine Administration Program. (Image from Video Provided/Indiana Department of Homeland Security)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new emergency medical services program is helping Hoosiers who cannot physically leave their homes to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

“It’s like a new lease on life,” said “Sandi,” whose husband, “Larry,” got his vaccine this week thanks to the new Homebound Hoosier EMS Vaccine Administration Program.

It uses paramedics to bring the vaccine to people who cannot go out to get it themselves.

The program already has more than a 1,200 names of people ready to get their shot. It’s also getting some nationwide attention

For those like “Larry,” it’s a life changer.

“We can have our grandkids come in, still need to be careful I know, and wear our masks and everything,” “Sandi” said.

But, a mask and a visit is better than no visit at all.

The Homebound Hoosier program connects eligible people with doses of vaccine that might otherwise be wasted at clinics because of canceled appointments or no-shows.

It’s not easy. There’s just a six-hour window for giving the vaccine once it’s opened.

But instead of calling people on a standby waitlist, clinics can now call paramedics to deliver the dose to people who cannot leave home.

“EMS wants to be a part of the public health environment, and they want to deliver community services to their patients,” said Kraig Kinney, the state director and counsel of EMS in Indiana.

An estimated 2 million Americans cannot leave their homes but are at risk of COVID-19 thanks to health care or other essential workers who come to them.

“They are very vulnerable and so that’s why we need to find a way to get the vaccine to them at their homes,” Kinney said.

For now, in Indiana, it’s limited to people who are already verified for some type of homebound service and eligible vaccine recipients, which currently includes Hoosiers 60 and older.

“It has gained national attention, and we’re proud we can do something to service this population,” Kinney said.

It’s a population with a new outlook on life at home.

“We’re just grateful that you guys came out so quickly and gave Larry his vaccination,” “Sandi” said.

“Thank you,” “Larry” added.

The costs from local first responders is refundable through state and federal reimbursement programs and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

To register for the program, call the Area Agency on Aging at 800-986-3505.

Indiana State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths, for a total of 12,039.

