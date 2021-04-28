Indiana News

Hoosier hesitancy to COVID-19 vaccine still high, state health leader says

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Department of Health officials on Wednesday reiterated they have asked all coronavirus vaccination clinics to take walk-ins.

Plus, the state is trying to make getting shots more convenient by taking doses to places people feel comfortable such as churches and community centers.

Dr. Kris Box, state health commissioner, also said in a Wednesday news conference that a large group of people are “anti-vaccine” or just don’t think they need vaccinations. To reduce hesitancy, Box said, all mass-vaccination sites will now offer Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

So far, 33.1% of Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated, yet the virus is still very much in Indiana. A state map updated Wednesday shows the largest outbreaks are in northern Indiana counties — DeKalb, Elkhart, LaGrange, LaPorte, Stueben and Whitley — and in Jefferson County across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. Box said the number of people hospitalized across Indiana has increased by 50% and the number of daily hospital admissions has doubled since late March.

About 1,100 Hoosiers have tested positive for a COVID-19 variant. Box said a new section will be added to the state’s dashboard to track those cases.

For Box, feeling safe again will depend on vaccinations. “For me it’s everyone that is able to take the vaccine to take it, because I don’t want any Hoosier to perish from a disease that we have a vaccine that has this good of a result with it. You know, when we look at influenza, and I know we’ve said this before, when we hit on a good year, we got 40% to 60% coverage. This vaccine is 94% effective at preventing infection and 99% effective against preventing hospitalizations and death so my number is as close to 100% as I can get.”

Box also said the state is working with primary-care providers so they can administer the vaccine, but the biggest obstacle is inadequate storage available in some doctors’ offices.