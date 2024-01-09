Hoosier National Forest to open reservations for total solar eclipse

FILE - The period of total coverage during the solar eclipse is seen near Hopkinsville, Ky. Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The location, which is in the path of totality, is also at the point of greatest intensity. It’s only a year until a total solar eclipse sweeps across North America. On April 8, 2024, the moon will cast its shadow across a stretch of the U.S., Mexico and Canada, plunging millions of people into midday darkness. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — The Hoosier National Forest is opening camping reservations on Friday for the total solar eclipse on April 8.

Campsite reservations for the event are available from March 29-April 10. According to a press release, the opportunity is provided by the Forest Service through an agreement with the campground concessionaire, BA Services. The reservation page is set to become active on Friday at 7 a.m.

They expect this event to draw upwards of 500,000 visitors from multiple states on April 8. The eclipse is projected to pass through most of the Hoosier National Forest in southern Indiana.

The Forest Service says “All developed campground campsites will be by reservation only from March 29 through April 10, due to the high number of visitors to southern Indiana to view the eclipse.”

Visit the recreation website to schedule a reservation and check availability in real time when it is open. The Forest Service says that spots will fill quickly and urges people to have multiple fallback plans.