What to know for Election Day 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The runup to the 2024 general election is almost over.

Millions of Hoosiers will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote for president, governor, U.S. Senator, and other state and local offices.

Here’s what you need to know for Election Day.

When can I vote?

On Election Day, the polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. All times are local.

If you are in line when the polls close at 6 p.m., you will still be allowed to vote.

Where is my polling place?

Indiana law says you must vote in the county where you are registered. Some counties have specific precinct polling places, while some counties use voting centers which allow you to vote outside of your precinct.

You can find your polling place on www.IndianaVoters.com by clicking on “Find My Polling Place.”

What do I need to bring with me?

Every voter must present a government-issued photo ID before casting a ballot on Election Day.

Indiana’s photo ID law says your ID must:

Display your photo Display your name, and the name must conform to your voter registration record Display an expiration date and either be c urrent or have expired sometime after the last General Election (Nov. 8, 2022) Be issued by the state of Indiana or the U.S. government.

In most cases, an Indiana driver’s license, Indiana photo ID card, military ID, or U.S. Passport is sufficient.

If you don’t have a photo ID when you arrive at the polls on Election Day, you may cast a “provisional ballot.” You must present photo ID to your county election board no later than noon 13 days after Election Day for your provisional ballot to be counted.

All Indiana BMV branches will provide free state-issued ID cards on Monday and Tuesday. BMV branches will be open on Monday until 8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Click here to see examples of acceptable IDs.

What can’t I wear to the polls?

Indiana’s electioneering law prohibits voters, poll workers, and poll watchers from wearing clothing and items that promotes a candidate, party, or preference on a ballot question. This includes items with pictures, photos or likenesses of any current elected official.

I’m disabled. Can someone help me vote?

Yes. If you have a disability or are unable to read and write and you need help voting, a poll worker may assist you or you can choose another person to assist you. If you choose another person to help, that person cannot be your employer or your union representative.

You must request assistance before you enter the voting booth.

What are my voting rights?

The U.S. Constitution says that I have the right to take part in civic life.

If I am registered to vote in Indiana, I have the right to vote in this election.

I have the right to vote by myself or with help and I can select who I want to assist me.

Even if I have a conservator, I may vote unless a court specifically said I cannot.

I have the right to vote the way I want.

I have the right to get help if someone tries to stop me from voting.

I have the right to be shown how to make my choices on my ballot.

If I am waiting in line when the poll closes, I must be allowed to vote.

How to report a problem at the polls

Call 1-866-IN-1-VOTE (1-866-461-8683) or email havaadministrator@sos.in.gov.

Helpful resources