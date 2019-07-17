Hoosiers, don’t expect refunds from $410M budget surplus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s got an extra $410 million, but that doesn’t mean the budget boost will mean refund checks for Hoosier taxpayers.

“I think it’s great the state has those things in the budget,” said Lauren Mills, a taxpayer from Indianapolis. “I hope that it’s used for the greater good.”

“I’m not really expecting a check, but one would be great.” Mills added.

The state auditor told News 8 that the surplus was a “surprise” and “a good thing.”

Gov. Eric Holcomb said, “It’s critically important that the state maintains that AAA credit rating. Not just to have reserves, but to have reserves in times of when the cycle changes, and (when) tougher times come and times get leaner, we can weather those times.”

Holcomb said he has ideas on what he does want to spend the cash on: upgrading U.S. 31 from Indianapolis to South Bend; projects at Ball State and Purdue universities and Ivy Tech Community College Columbus; and upgrading the Swine Barn at the State Fairgrounds.

Built in 1923, the State Fair Commission said, the barn is almost 100 years old and needs a renovation. It is not enclosed, creates a challenge to load livestock, and does not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. The State Fair hopes to make the barn into a modern, climate-controlled, multiuse facility with better access and parking and safer loading of livestock for a better exhibitor experience. Construction is expected to start in fall 2020 after the August state fair.

Kenneth Carter, a taxpayer from Indianapolis, said, “I’d rather see it go toward something for the kids.”

The last time Indiana issued a refund was 2012, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue. Eligible individual taxpayers got around $111 each.