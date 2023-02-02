Indiana News

Hope, Indiana celebrates Groundhog Day with annual tradition

HOPE, Ind. (WISH) — A small Bartholomew County town started the day Thursday with its annual Groundhog Day celebration.

“This is the 10th year here in Hope, Indiana,” Susan Fey, an organizer for the event, said.

The star of the celebration, a groundhog called Hope, was named after the town.

“This is Hope’s third year making the weather prediction,” Fey explained. “She was the understudy for the original groundhog named Grubby. I’ve always said it’s a perfect event for Hope because it involves history. It involves agriculture — we’re big into agriculture here. It involves the local culture. It’s just kind of quirky enough that it matches small-town quirkiness.”

Just like another famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, Hope saw her shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter.