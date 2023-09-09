Horn honk leads to shooting in Evansville shopping center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Two men were injured after a road rage shooting in an Evansville shopping complex Thursday.

At 6:25 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Evansville Police Department were dispatched to the 700 block of North Green River Road on a report of a shots fired. According to investigators, witnesses observed a suspect run up to a vehicle and fire several rounds at the driver. The victim vehicle was stopped on the service road leading out of the Shoe Carnival Towne Centre shopping complex. The victim vehicle was attempting to turn onto Green River Road.

The victim was struck several times, and a passenger was grazed. Both of the victims who were injured were adult males.

The victim parked his vehicle at Longhorn Steakhouse and waited for officers. Officers arrived and began to render first aid. One officer applied a tourniquet to the victim. Medical services arrived on scene and both victims were transported to a local hospital. The passenger’s injury was not serious. The driver sustained several gunshot wounds, but he is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators learned that the victim and 4 other passengers were leaving the shopping complex. One of the passengers was a juvenile, but was unharmed. The driver/victim pulled up to a stop sign and waited his turn. When it was his turn to go, he started making the turn, but a dark-colored SUV ran the stop sign and cut him off. The victim honked and yelled at the other driver in the SUV. The driver of the SUV pulled over and parked in the parking lot of Boot Barn. The driver of the SUV got out and approached the victim’s vehicle, which was stopped at the light. The suspect and victim exchanged words at the driver’s side window.

The suspect pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds at the vehicle.

The suspect ran back to the SUV and fled the scene. It appeared that there was at least one other person inside the SUV. At this time, the suspect has not been identified and no arrests were made. The suspect was described as a black male, thin build, around 18-25 years old, wearing a white t-shirt, and had a cast on one arm.

Police ask that anyone with information on the suspect or incident contact the Evansville Police Adult Investigations Unit at 812-436-7979.