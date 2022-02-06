Indiana News

Hostage-taking man shot by Evansville police identified

(WISH Photo, File)
by: Associated Press
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A man who was fatally shot by police after holding multiple children and a woman hostage inside an Evansville home has been identified.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner identified the man as 34-year-old Phillip Dill of Evansville.

The man called 911 dispatchers Friday, told them he was “losing his mind” and was preparing to shoot and kill his family.

That’s according to 911 audio obtained by the Evansville Courier & Press.

Police Sgt. Nick Winsett says the man was shot after attempts by officers to negotiate with him were not successful.

