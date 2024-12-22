33°
Man dies in Alexandria house fire, four others hurt

(WISH Photo, File)
by: Parker Carlson
Posted: / Updated:

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WISH) — A man died from a house fire in Alexandria Sunday. Four others were hurt from the fire.

The Alexandria Fire Department was called to a house fire on Marion Avenue around 7:45 a.m. Dec. 22. The person called into 911 to say that a person was trapped from the fire in the back bedroom.

Firefighters said they found the man deceased in the bedroom.

Four others in the home managed to escape, they were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Two firefighters, from the East Madison Fire Territory, were hurt but treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. The Indiana State Fire Marshal is assisting in the investigation.

