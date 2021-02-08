Housing advocates plan protest against Indiana bill they say could increase evictions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More evictions could be coming to Indiana.

The General Assembly is set to vote Monday to try to override Gov. Eric Holcomb’s veto of Senate Bill 148.

Protesters carrying signs plan to line the streets to the Indiana Statehouse at 9 a.m. Monday to make their voices heard.



The bill would prevent individual cities from taking action on landlord and tenant matters, including expedited evictions and regulating rental properties.

Holcomb vetoed the bill in March, keeping those regulations possible. Housing advocates said the bill goes too far. They’re calling on the General Assembly to conduct a comprehensive review of the states housing laws.

They believe overriding the governor’s veto could negatively impact statewide economic recovery efforts and cause an increase in evictions and homelessness in Indiana.

Andrew Bradley is with Prosperity Indiana. He said the bill is a public health threat, and it’s more important now than ever for families to have access to safe and affordable housing.

“Whenever there are new evictions, that increases COVID-19 spread. That ultimately increases the death rates in the places that’s infected. That’s because families who are evicted end up doubling up ,” said Bradley.

For more information on this bill and how you can get involved, see Prosperity Indiana or the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana.

