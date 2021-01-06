Housing coalition urges lawmakers not to override Gov. Holcomb’s veto

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana could see even more evictions if lawmakers override a veto by Gov. Eric Holcomb of a bill in the state Senate.

The bill would have effectively claimed no city could take action on landlord and tenant matters, including expedited evictions.

The Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition tells News 8 it’s more important now than ever for families to have access to safe and affordable housing.

The coalition believes overriding the governor’s veto of Senate Bill 148 could negatively impact statewide economic recovery efforts and cause an increase in evictions and homelessness in Indiana.

“In the case of the current pandemic this could mean reduced access to COVID-19 testing and delays to medical care. This increases the likelihood of transmission of COVID-19 across large segments of the community,” said Dr. Abby Esker.

The governor vetoed the bill in March for being too broad and for coming at a bad time because of COVID-19.

Amy Nelson with the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana said this is a good time to rethink housing policies.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has further emphasized a long overdue, in-depth comprehensive review of immediate changes to Indiana housing policies, policies that are fair to both housing providers and renters. Policies that ensure landlords can have profitable businesses when providing quality housing and renters have safe affordable housing, free from discriminations,” said Nelson.

The coalition is asking people to contact their representatives to urge them not to override the governor’s veto.

