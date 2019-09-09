How much each Indiana school district will receive for security upgrades

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — School security is top of mind for parents across the state.

The state heard their concerns, and a multimillion-dollar boost to school security is on the way. A little more than $19 million is coming from the state Department of Homeland Security’s Secured School Safety Grant.



“I think that’s great,” said parent Joe Wood on Monday. “I think schools need the extra money to up the security at their schools.”

So what will the money be used for? That depends on the school, but it could include active-event warning systems, school resource and law enforcement officers, or equipment and technology.



“Some of them will utilize it for the camera/security systems and put up cameras around the campus so they can see what’s going on with the campus,” said Rusty Goodpaster, director of the Secured School Safety Board. “But it’ll also possibly have a visitor-management system.”

Some districts might also decide to physically harden schools.

“They can also do some things relative to some film they can put onto the windows and that type of thing that is bullet-resistant,” Goodpaster said.

He said state lawmakers included the $19 million in the 2019-2020 budget. All 429 schools that applied for the grants will have their eligible top-priority security projects funded.