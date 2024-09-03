How to register to vote in Indiana

I voted stickers sit on a table during a presidential primary election at the Journey Church in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on April 7, 2020. The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 5 is approaching. Here's how to register to vote in Indiana. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Are you registered to vote? The deadline to get your name on the voter rolls ahead of the November election is just over a month away.

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 5 election is Monday, Oct. 7.

Here’s everything you need to know about registering to vote — and checking your voter registration — in the state of Indiana.

Eligibility requirements

To be eligible to vote, you must:

Be a citizens of the United States.

Be at least 18 years old on or before Election Day.

Have a valid Indiana driver’s license or Indiana state ID card.

Have lived in your precinct for at least 30 days before the election.

before the election. Not be imprisoned after being convicted of a crime.

Where to register

You can register to vote by visiting indianavoters.in.gov, going to the county clerk’s office, or applying in person at any BMV license branch.

Check your voter status

If you’re already registered to vote, it’s a good idea to check your voter registration status.

To make sure you’re signed up to vote, visit indianavoters.in.gov, find the box labeled “Check Voting Status,” and click on the button titled “Check Your Registration Record.”

You will be prompted to enter your first and last name and date of birth and choose the county of your current registration from a drop-down menu.

Click here for more voting information from the Indiana Secretary of State’s office.

