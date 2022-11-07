Indiana News

Tickets available Monday for Purdue event with former President George W. Bush

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Don’t miss the opportunity to see former President George W. Bush deliver a lecture at a December event with Purdue University Mitch Daniels.

Tickets will be available Monday for “A Conversation with George W. Bush,” scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Purdue’s Elliott Hall of Music.

The event “will feature a discussion of leadership in challenging times and the responsibilities of an informed citizenship,” Purdue said in a statement.

“We’ve made efforts during these past 10 years to continually enrich the level and quality of intellectual conversations here at Purdue, and we are grateful to the nearly 40 Presidential Lecture Series guests of many viewpoints and perspectives who have joined us,” Daniels said. “It would be hard to top the honor of ending this series with the former president of the United States.”

Daniels was the Bush administration’s first director of the Office of Management and Budget. Bush dubbed him “The Blade” for his adherence to spending restraint. In his run for governor, Daniels used the slogan “My Man Mitch,” in reference to another nickname President Bush gave him during his tenure with the administration. Daniels went on to serve two terms as governor of Indiana.

Bush was the 43rd U.S. President, serving from 2001 – 09. Prior to serving as U.S. president, he was the 46th governor of Texas from 1995 – 2000. Bush is the author of four bestselling books, including the 2021 publication, “Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants.”

How to get tickets

Reserved-seating tickets will be required and availability is limited to two general admission tickets each.

All tickets will be electronic and are not transferable.

Ticketholders should plan to bring a photo ID and mobile ticket for entry.

Due to the expected audience size, guests should arrive early to navigate parking and entry procedures before the event.

For more information, visit the Purdue website.