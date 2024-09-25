How to vote absentee in the November general election

Stickers that read "I Voted By Mail" sit on a table waiting to be stuffed into envelopes by absentee ballot election workers. Marion County election workers are busy mailing out ballots to Hoosiers who requested to vote absentee. (Photo by LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images via CNN)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you won’t be able to make it to the polls this November, you might be able to vote absentee. In Indiana, there are 12 reasons you can request an application to vote absentee-by-mail.

Here’s a look at important deadlines, who can request an absentee ballot, and how to submit one.

How do I ask for an absentee ballot?

If you want to vote absentee in the Nov. 5 election, you must submit an application by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24.

You must reapply for an absentee ballot for each election. If you’ve moved, you must re-register with your new address.

If your request is approved, a ballot packet will be mailed to the address on your voter registration. It will include a ballot, the absentee voter bill of rights, and a pre-paid security envelope.

Voters who are serving in the military, live overseas, or who have a visual disability can find forms here.

What are the reasons you can request an absentee ballot?

Here are the 12 reasons you can request an absentee ballot:

You have a “specific, reasonable expectation” that you out of the county all day on Election Day. You have a disability. You are at least 65 years of age. You will be a poll worker outside of your voting precinct. You are scheduled to work all day on Election Day. You will be confined due to illness or injury or you will be caring for an individual confined due to illness or injury during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open. You are prevented from voting because of a religious holiday. You are a participant in the state’s address confidentiality program. You are a member of the military or a public safety officer. You are a “serious sex offender” as defined by state law. You do not have transportation to the polls.

What are the ID requirements?

You will be asked to provide one of the following numbers on the application:

Indiana Driver’s License Number

Indiana Identification Card Number

Unique Voter Identification Number

Last four digits of Social Security Number

If you can’t provide any of those numbers, you must include a copy of your government-issued photo ID (driver’s license, BMV ID card, passport, etc.)

How to return your absentee ballot

Ballots must be received by 6 p.m. on Election Day. Any application received after the deadline — even if it’s postmarked before the deadline — won’t be accepted.

You can submit the ballot by mail or drop it off at any early voting site or vote center location.

If you can’t take the ballot in person, your attorney or a family member through birth, marriage, or adoption can do it for you. They must fill out an affidavit provided by the state.

To download the form, click here and choose the file that starts “ABS-19.”

Download the application for an absentee ballot by mail