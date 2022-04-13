Indiana News

Human remains found in Gary IDed as those of missing woman

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Human remains found in Gary were identified as those of a missing woman.

Gary Police Cmdr. Jack Hamady says the body of 23-year-old Ariana Taylor of Calumet Township was found at in a shallow drainage ditch around 9 a.m. Wednesday following a search by cadaver dogs.

Hamady said at a news conference that Taylor’s body was found more than a mile from from where her crashed SUV vehicle was found on April 3.

At the time, police said they were investigating the crash as a hit-and-run.

Police would not comment on whether foul play could be involved.