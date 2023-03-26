Human remains found near Santa Claus, Indiana

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police Jasper Post announced on Facebook Saturday that human remains have been discovered at US 231 near County Road 1000 North, about 20 minutes south of Santa Claus, Indiana.

The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call Saturday afternoon by two hunters who discovered the remains while looking for deer shed antlers.

Investigators from the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office and ISP Jasper Post have closed off the scene and ask the public to not approach law enforcement for questions.

Troopers are also eliminating access to US 231 from non-essential motorists. Officers say an anthropologist will investigate the scene Sunday.