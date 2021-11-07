Indiana News

Humane Society looking for person who abused, dumped puppies

Two puppies, now named Bonnie and Clyde, were found dumped at the Salamonie Reservoir in Huntington County. (Huntington County Humane Society via Facebook)

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The Huntington County Humane Society is asking for help locating the owner of two underweight dogs who were found abandoned at Salamonie Reservoir.

The shelter said that the two pups — one male and one female — have urine burns, severe flea infestations and worms. They were found covered in a mixture of mud and feces, and the female dog is said to have chemical burns down the entire side of her body.

“Saddest of all, they both cower in fear any time someone gets close to them,” the shelter said about the pups, who have now been named Bonnie and Clyde. “It’s very evident these sweet souls have not seen a lot of love in their lives.”

Animal Control officers spent over an hour hiking through the woods to rescue the dogs, the shelter said.

To sponsor Bonnie and Clyde’s care, click here.

The Humane Society is asking anyone who recognizes the dogs or may have information about their owner to come forward.