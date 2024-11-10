Hunter dies after fall from tree stand in northeastern Indiana

KNOX, Ind. (WISH) — A northeastern Indiana man died Saturday afternoon after officials say he fell from his tree stand while deer hunting.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources says the incident happened around 3 p.m. Saturday in Starke County.

Conservation officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of S. 700 E. in Knox to investigate a fatal tree stand fall. They arrived and learned Larry Sedwick, 53, of Cedar Lake, was deer hunting in an elevated stand when he fell. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Sedwick was not wearing a safety harness when the incident happened. Conservation officers encourage hunters to always wear full-body harnesses when hunting in elevated platforms.

Knox is in Starke County in northeastern Indiana, about 40 minutes north of Valparaiso and 2 1/2 hours north of downtown Indianapolis.