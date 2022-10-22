Indiana News

Hunter discovers skeletal remains in Lake County

GRIFFITH, Ind. (WISH) — The Griffith Police Department says they are investigating after partial skeletal remains were discovered in a swamp area by a hunter Saturday morning in Lake County.

At 7 a.m. Saturday, a duck hunter discovered a bone sticking out from a piece of clothing in a marsh area while searching for a downed duck, according to a news release. The hunter called 911 and police came shorty after to the scene.

The remains were confirmed to be human and were recovered by Indiana Conservation Officers and members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team.

The identity of the remains is currently unknown and the investigation is still ongoing.