House explosion and fire in Allen County leaves 1 with severe burns

One person was severely burned in a house explosion and fire in Huntertown, a community about 12 miles north of Fort Wayne. (Photo by Northwest Fire District via Facebook)

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — An Allen County resident was taken to a trauma center with severe burns after an explosion and fire at their house early Monday morning.

Just after 1:40 a.m., the Northwest Fire District was dispatched to a building fire in Huntertown, a community of about 9,000 people roughly 12 miles north of Fort Wayne.

“Initial reports came from a district firefighter, who heard the explosion and found a modular home on fire with part of an exterior wall blown out,” Northwest Fire District said on Facebook post.

Firefighters arrived and saw heavy smoke and fire coming from multiple windows.

One person inside the modular home was able escape but had “severe burns to their extremities,” the fire district said. That person was treated by medics and transported to a local trauma center.

No one else was inside the building and the fire was quickly brought under control.

The cause of the initial explosion has not been determined; officials from Allen County and the state fire marshal’s office were at the scene for several hours Monday morning.

The Northwest Fire District serves the town of Huntertown along with Perry, Washington, and Eel River Townships.