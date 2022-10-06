Indiana News

Huntington places coaches named in lawsuit on administrative leave

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Two Huntington University coaches have been placed on leave after being named in a federal lawsuit that outlined sexual abuse and doping allegations against the track and cross country programs.

Huntington University has announced that Lauren Johnson and Curtis Hines are on administrative leave following the allegations. The suit centered around accusations against Johnson’s husband, Nick Johnson, who was previously the head cross country and assistant track coach at the university until his firing after being arrested for child solicitation in late 2020. Lauren Johnson was promoted following her husband’s dismissal.

The lawsuit was filed on Sept. 30. News 8 received this statement from Huntington University regarding Lauren Johnson and Hines:

Huntington University has placed Lauren Johnson and Curtis Hines on administrative leave effective immediately and until further notice pending investigation. Austin Roark, head coach of HU’s track and field team, will assume a dual role and lead the cross country team as well during this time. The University has engaged in communication with key stakeholders to begin the necessary work required to ensure the ongoing care of our students.. The University has and continues to provide a variety of opportunities and directed avenues for students who were impacted to be heard, obtain counseling services, and make Title IX inquiries. We remain committed to providing a workplace and educational environment, as well as other benefits, programs, and activities, that are free from discrimination, harassment, and retaliation. Huntington University

According to the lawsuit, the Johnsons returned to their alma mater as coaches and administered unknown shots, pills and creams to student-athletes. The suit alleges they have ties to a coach linked to doping.