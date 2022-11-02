Indiana News

I-64 bridge over Ohio River to close select days through end of 2022

The Sherman Minton Bridge is viewed from New Albany, Indiana, in an undated photo. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Transportation)

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WISH) — The Sherman Minton Bridge on I-64 over the Ohio River from Indiana to Louisville, Kentucky, will be closed for several days in November and December, Indiana Department of Transportation has announced.

Eastbound traffic from Indiana to Kentucky first will be detoured on or after 10 p.m. Nov. 11 through 5 a.m. Nov. 14, INDOT says. The eastbound lanes also will be closed on or after 10 p.m. Nov. 18 through 5 a.m. Nov. 21.

Then, weather permitting, eastbound traffic will be detoured for nine days. That’ll start on or after 9 p.m. Nov. 28 and continue through 5 a.m. Dec. 7. The nine-day directional closure initially was planned for October.

Other directional closures are scheduled from Dec. 9-12 and Dec. 14-23. More details are to be released later.

The double-deck bridge in September began receiving upgrades, including replacing the deck and painting, as part of a multiphase project expected to last 30 years. The closing will allow for demolition for the project’s second phase.

Girders now holding up the 59-year-old, 2,053-foot bridge have shown rusting, INDOT photos show. About 70,000 vehicles cross the bridge daily.

Suggested alternate routes will be I-265 and I-65.

Federal and state highway funds are paying for the $92 million project, which is expected to add 30 years to the life of the bridge.