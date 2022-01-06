Indiana News

I-94 multivehicle crash kills 1

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A person was killed in a crash on Interstate 94 in LaPorte County early Thursday morning, police said.

Around 5:30 a.m., Indiana State Police responded to the eastbound lanes of I-94 near mile marker 36.8 on reports of a crash.

A red 2005 Dodge Ram had rolled over and come to a final rest in the far right lane. The driver, David Mahaffey, of Westville, exited his vehicle and was standing away from it when a white 2005 Chevrolet cargo van struck his vehicle.

The van spun into the path of a semi-tractor trailer, which struck the van on the passenger side.

A fourth vehicle, a black 2001 GMC truck, attempted to avoid the collision, but spun out and struck the center median as well as the trailer of the semi.

A passenger of the van was pronounced dead at the scene. A second passenger in the van was critically injured and flown to Chicago for treatment. A third passenger was initially trapped in the van and was later transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver of the GMC, the driver of the semi and the driver of the Dodge Ram were all uninjured.

The roadway was closed for more than 4 hours for investigation and cleanup.