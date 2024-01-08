Iconic Knightstown restaurant destroyed in fire

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — An iconic Knightstown restaurant that served the community for many years went up in flames Monday morning after its grill caught fire.

At 11:08 a.m., firefighters responded to multiple reports of a structure fire at 19 E Main Street, also known as Frost Boy Restaurant, which served ice cream, sandwiches, pizza, and more in downtown Knightstown.

Fire crews arrived and saw the kitchen area engulfed with flames and was spreading into the dining area. The fire was marked under control at 11:23 a.m. and was completely put out at 11:39 a.m.

Employees say they discovered the initial fire at the grill and escaped with no injuries.

Officals say the restaurant suffered severe damage from the smoke and fire. The cause of the fire was ruled as accidental and caused by a grill that was in use.