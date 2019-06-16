Iconic Mayberry car damaged for second time in two months Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The iconic Mayberry car was damaged again Sunday morning after a 20-year-old driver crashed into it, Danville Metropolitan Police Department said. (Provided Photo/Danville Metropolitan Police Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The iconic Mayberry car was damaged again Sunday morning after a 20-year-old driver crashed into it, Danville Metropolitan Police Department said. (Provided Photo/Danville Metropolitan Police Department) [ + - ]

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) -- The iconic Mayberry car belonging to a popular Danville restaurant was damaged after a crash Sunday morning, Danville Metropolitan Police Department said.

The crash happened around 6:50 a.m. Police said a 20-year-old driver told officers he fell asleep at the wheel.

The driver rear ended the Mayberry car, which was parked in front of the iconic Mayberry Cafe. This is the second crash that has damaged the car in less than two months.

DMPD said the collision also took down a pedestrian crosswalk sign and a one-way street sign. A large concrete flower pot was also destroyed and the vehicles involved sustained a lot of damage.

Police said neither drugs nor alcohol is expected to be a factor in the crash.

The iconic car was previously damaged in a crash April 26 when a suspected intoxicated driver rear ended the car. That driver left the scene and officers tracked her down later. She is facing several charges stemming from the incident.