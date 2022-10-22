Indiana News

Illinois man killed in crash on Interstate 94

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — A man was killed Saturday morning due to a crash on I-94, according to Indiana State Police.

At 6:45 a.m. an Indiana State Trooper was dispatched to a crash on I-94 at the 17.6 mile marker.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Carlos Robinson, 31, from Chicago Heights, Illinois was the driver of a 2011 Cadillac STS who was driving westbound on the right shoulder, while passing another vehicle when it struck a parked semi, police said.

The semi was broken down due to a mechanical issue.

The Cadillac struck the rear of the trailer at a high rate of speed which resulted in Robinson suffering from fatal injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured, police said.