Illinois man killed in semi crash on Indiana Toll Road

STAR MILL, Ind. (WISH) — An Illinois semi-driver died after an early morning crash on the Indiana Toll Road Wednesday.

Indiana State Police say that around 7 a.m. Wednesday, troopers were sent to the 120.5 mile-marker of the Indiana Toll Road near Star Mill, on a report that a semi-truck had crashed into a tractor-trailer.

Star Mill is 40 minutes west of Elkhart.

Officers determined that Luka Cuk, 29, of Illinois, was traveling westbound in a 2015 Freightliner semi-truck, when he approached a blue 2016 Kenworth semi-truck driven by Jawad Ahmed, 51, from New York.

Ahmed was driving well below the minimum speed limit, investigators say.

Despite slowing down, Cuk rear-ended Ahmed’s semi and sustained heavy damage. Investigators say that Cuk was trapped inside the wreckage before being extricated by emergency services. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ahmed was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries. Officers say they are unsure why Ahmed was driving so slowly.

Information on Ahmed’s condition wasn’t immediately available on Wednesday afternoon.