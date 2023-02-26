Indiana News

Impaired driver arrested after hitting trooper’s car on Indiana Toll Road

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — An impaired driver was arrested Saturday evening after hitting a state trooper on Indiana Toll Road, state police say.

Police say at 5:30 p.m., troopers were investigating a crash on I-90, the Indiana Toll Road eastbound at the 22-mile marker. This is 1 mile west of the Willowcreek Road exit.

The trooper’s car was parked with emergency lights activated, blocking the left lane for the removal of the semi from the crash he was investigating. While the trooper was seated in his patrol car, Jeremy W. Lee rear-ended his vehicle in a white 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck.

The trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He has since been released, according to a news release Sunday.

Lee showed signs of impairment and refused to cooperate with police on completing a field sobriety test and the certified chemical test.

The Porter County judge granted police a warrant for a blood draw completed at a local hospital. Lee was also treated for minor injuries he received from the crash.

Once medically cleared, Lee was taken to Porter County Jail, where is preliminarily charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Additional charges may be applied once the case has been reviewed.