Indiana News

Impaired driver crashes into scale house on I-65 near Lowell exit

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WISH) — A 33-year old woman crashed her vehicle into a I-65 scale house Saturday evening.

At 6:45 p.m., the Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received 911 calls of a vehicle that has crashed into the I-65 scale house just north of the Lowell exit, according to Indiana State Police.

Preliminary investigation shows that a black, 2015, Toyota Rav4 driven by Rebecca Claus from Shelby, drove onto the closed scale ramp at a high rate of speed and struck the yellow gate arm.

The 20-foot-long steel gate pierced the front of the vehicle and exited out the rear of the vehicle, police said.

Claus was not hit by the steel gate and was seen walking around the vehicle following the crash.

Observations made by police led authorities to conduct an operating a vehicle while intoxicated investigation on Claus.

Claus was offered an opportunity to take a chemical test, but she refused. She was taken to Franciscan Hospital in Crown Point where she again refused to submit any chemical tests, police said.

According to police, once medical clearance is obtained Claus will be taken to Lake County Jail for processing.

Claus will be charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated.

A mugshot has not been provided at this time.