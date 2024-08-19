Indiana, 9 other states join lawsuit against Live Nation-Ticketmaster

In this photo illustration, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. logo seen displayed on a tablet. Indiana has joined a civil antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation-Ticketmaster over its monopolization of the live entertainment market. (Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana and nine other states on Monday joined the U.S. Justice Department’s civil antitrust suit against Live Nation-Ticketmaster for “monopolizing the live concert industry”.

The lawsuit, filed in May, argues Live Nation’s control over the live entertainment industry squeezes out the competition at the cost of fans, artists, promoters, and venues.

“As a result of its conduct, music fans in the United States are deprived of ticketing innovation and forced to use outdated technology while paying more for tickets than fans in other countries. At the same time, Live Nation-Ticketmaster exercises its power over performers, venues, and independent promoters in ways that harm competition,” the department said in a release Monday.

The Justice Department says the suit “seeks to restore competition in the live concert industry, provide better choices at lower prices for fans, and open venue doors for working musicians and other artists.”

The lawsuit could potentially lead to the breakup of Live Nation Entertainment, a company that resulted from Ticketmaster’s 2010 mega-merger with concert promoter Live Nation.

Live Nation owns or controls more than 265 concert venues in North America, including Ruoff Music Center, Old National Centre, and Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park, while Ticketmaster controls a majority of big venues’ primary ticketing for concerts.