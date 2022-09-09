Indiana News

Indiana abortion ban challenged under religious freedom law

FILE - Abortion protesters attempt to hand out literature as they stand in the driveway of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Indianapolis, Aug. 16, 2019. Hospitals and abortion clinics in Indiana are preparing for the state's abortion ban to go into effect on Sept. 15, 2022. Starting Sept. 15, abortions will be permitted only in cases of rape and incest, before 10-weeks post-fertilization; to protect the life and physical health of the patient; and if a fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly. The law also prohibits abortion clinics from providing any abortion care. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Opponents of Indiana’s abortion ban set to take effect next week filed a lawsuit Thursday arguing it would violate a state religious freedom law that Republican lawmakers approved in 2015.

The lawsuit follows another one filed last week also challenging the abortion ban that the GOP-dominated Legislature and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb approved last month.

The lawsuit filed in Marion County court by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana on behalf of five anonymous residents and the group Hoosier Jews for Choice argues that the ban would violate their religious rights on when they believe abortion is acceptable.

They are citing a state law that then-Gov. Mike Pence signed over the objections of critics who said it allows discrimination against gay people.