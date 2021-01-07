Indiana academics join others around world in letter calling for Trump’s early exit

In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One. Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet were set to lapse at midnight Saturday night unless Trump signed an end-of-year COVID relief and spending bill that had been considered a done deal before his sudden objections. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(WISH) — Hundreds of academics from universities and private organizations — primarily in the United States, but also from other parts of the world — are calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office.

They say in an open letter he should be impeached or removed through the 25th Amendment, which allows the vice president to ascend if the president is incapacitated, dies, resigns, or is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

The letter says Trump’s actions threaten U.S. democracy. “Our profession seeks to understand politics, not engage in it, but we share a commitment to democratic value,” the letter says.

The letter contains more than 140 pages of names. Indiana-based political scientists who signed the letter include:

Christopher DeSante, associate professor at Indiana University-Bloomington.

Welling Hall, research professor of liberal arts, Earlham College.

Steven W. Webster, associate professor at Indiana University-Bloomington.

Marjorie Randon Hershey, professor emerita, Indiana University.

Robert L. Dion, Igleheart Chair in Political Science, University of Evansville.

Jeffrey C. Isaac, James H. Rudy Professor of Political Science, Indiana University.

Chera LaForge, associate professor of political science, Indiana University East.

Jennifer J. Hora, professor of political science and international relations, Valparaiso University.

James Paul Old, assistant professor of political science and international relations, Valparaiso University.

Amanda Friesen, associate professor of political science, Indiana University School of Liberal Arts at IUPUI.

Lauren M. MacLean, professor of political science, Indiana University-Bloomington.

Kyle Haynes, assistant professor of political science, Purdue University.

Christina Wolbrecht, professor of political science, University of Notre Dame.

William Kindred Winecoff, associate professor of political science, Indiana University-Bloomington.

William Bianco, professor of political science, Indiana University.

Sumit Ganguly, distinguished professor of political science, Indiana University-Bloomington.

Logan Strother, assistant professor of political science, Purdue University.

Sarah Bauerle Danzman, assistant professor of international studies, Indiana University-Bloomington.

Jack Bielasiak, professor of political science, Indiana University.

Evelyn Behling, political science doctoral student, University of Notre Dame.

Jamie Levine Daniel, assistant professor at Paul H. O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.

Salil Benegal, assistant professor, DePauw University.

Rosalee A. Clawson, professor of political science, Purdue University.

Eric R. Schmidt, Ph.D. candidate, Department of Political Science, Indiana University-Bloomington.

Thomas M. Rabovsky, associate professor, Indiana University-Bloomington.

Susanne Wengle, associate professor in political science, University of Notre Dame.

Matthew Wells, assistant professor of political science, Wabash College.

Amy L. Atchison, associate professor of political science, Valparaiso University.

Tara Grillos, assistant professor, Purdue University.

Robin L. Turner, associate professor of political science, Butler University.

Yu Ouyang, assistant professor of political science, Purdue University Northwest.

Mary A. Shiraef, Ph.D. dtudent, Department of Political Science, University of Notre Dame.

Jason Wu, assistant professor of political science, Indiana University.

Shamira Gelbman, associate professor of political science, Wabash College.

Nadia E. Brown, associate professor in Department of Political Science and university faculty scholar in African American Studies and Research Center, Purdue University.

Christine Barbour, senior lecturer, Department of Political Science, Indiana University.

Patrick A. Pierce, professor emeritus, Department of Political Science, St. Mary’s College.

Abby Córdova, associate professor, Keough School of Global Affairs, University of Notre Dame.

Geoff Layman, professor of political science, University of Notre Dame.

Ernesto Verdeja, associate professor of political science and peace studies, University of Notre Dame.

Michael Sutton, lecturer, Department of History and Political Science, Trine University.

Amitava Krishna Dutt, professor of economics and political science, University of Notre Dame.

Dianne Pinderhughes, professor of political science, University of Notre Dame.

Guillermo Trejo, associate professor of political science, University of Notre Dame.

Mike Gruszczynski, assistant professor of communication science, Indiana University.

Maggie Shum, research and program associate, Global Policy Initiative, Keough School of Global Affairs, University of Notre Dame.

Debra Javeline, associate professor of political science, University of Notre Dame.

Scott Mainwaring, professor of political science, University of Notre Dame.

