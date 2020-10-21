Indiana News

Indiana Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old girl from Huntington

Neveah O’Neal (Photo Provided/Indiana Amber Alert)
by: Staff Reports
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night for a 5-year-old girl last seen in Huntington.

Neveah O’Neal is believed to be in extreme danger, the alert said. She was last seen at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

“The suspects are unknown and last seen driving a gold Ford Ranger extended cab truck with a toolbox in the bed of the truck, and unknown plates,” the alert said without providing any context.

O’Neal is described as 4-feet-5 and 50 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and Paw Patrol pink tennis shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to the Huntington Police Department at 260-356-7110 or 911.

