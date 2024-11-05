Indiana attorney general absent from bipartisan call for peaceful transfer of power

Indiana Attorney Todd Rokita is pictured in front of the Statehouse in an official video. (Provided Photo/Screenshot from X via Indiana Capital Chronicle)

(INDIANA CAPITAL CHRONICLE) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita was one of just five missing signatories on Monday to a bipartisan call for peaceful transfers of power and a condemnation of election violence.

“Regardless of the outcome of Tuesday’s election, we expect that Americans will respond peacefully and we condemn any acts of violence related to the results,” the National Association of Attorneys General said.

“A peaceful transfer of power is the highest testament to the rule of law, a tradition that stands at the heart of our nation’s stability,” the group continued. “As Attorneys General, we affirm our commitment to protect our communities and uphold the democratic principles we serve.”

It called on Americans to “vote, participate in civil discourse and, above all, respect the integrity of the democratic process.”

The National Association of Attorneys General represents the 50 states, District of Columbia, and five U.S. territories.

Indiana’s Rokita, a Republican, was absent. He is on the ballot, against Democratic challenger Destiny Wells.

Also missing from the statement was Montana’s Austin Knudsen (R) and Texas’ Ken Paxton (R). The attorneys general of two territories — Guam and Puerto Rico — additionally didn’t join.

“Let us come together after this election not divided by outcomes but united in our shared commitment to the rule of law and safety of all Americans,” the participating officials said.

They threatened legal action, concluding, “Violence has no place in the democratic process; we will exercise our authority to enforce the law against any illegal acts that threaten it.”

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong (D), Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach (R), Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (R) and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum (D) led the statement. Rosenblum is also the group’s president.