Indiana News

Indiana attorney general bills state $2,300 for border trip

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office spent at least $2,300 for his trip the U.S-Mexican border in January that included a stop at a Donald Trump rally along the way.

State records show flight, gas, rental car and hotel expenses for Rokita and two staffers for the trip during which Rokita joined several other Republican state attorneys general for a “border security briefing” with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Rokita then drove north for Trump’s Jan. 29 rally near Houston.

The state Democratic Party has called on Rokita to reimburse the state for taxpayer money spent on what it describes as a “political trip.”