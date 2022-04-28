Indiana News

Indiana attorney general sues Black Lives Matter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita announced Thursday he has filed a lawsuit against the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation.

In February, Rokita started an investigation seeking information from the organization on its use of money donated by Hoosiers.

In a 2020 report published by BLM, the organization said it raised over $90 million that year and distributed just under $22 million to 30 organizations across the country, including an affiliated chapter in South Bend. However, Rokita says, an IRS filing by BLM for the first half of 2020 lists zero in revenue, expenses, and assets held by the organization during that time.

Rokita says he wants to help guarantee that money donated to BLM by Indiana residents is being used for its intended purpose and not for the personal benefit of BLM directors.

“There are many Indiana stakeholders and donors who have been impacted by these allegations. This lawsuit will allow for a court to swiftly and efficiently resolve the state’s request for information,” Rokita said.