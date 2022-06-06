Indiana News

Indiana average gas price shoots above $5 a gallon

Chris Huang, 30, of Los Angeles, selects his grade of gasoline where the price hit close to $8 a gallon at a Chevron gas station in downtown Los Angeles. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s average price for a gallon of regular gas on Monday rose several cents above $5, according to GasBuddy.

The average price at 3:50 p.m. Monday of $5.11 a gallon also broke the state’s record for the sixth consecutive day. That price was 11 cents more than Sunday, 51 cents more than a week ago, 89 cents more than a week ago, and $2.05 more than a year ago.

The Indiana average price had briefly hit $5 on Sunday, but ended the day just a penny shot of that mark.

The WISHTV.com gas prices map showed some stations in Indianapolis on Monday afternoon with prices as high as $5.25 a gallon in all parts of the city. Marion County’s average at 3:20 p.m. Monday for a gallon of regular was $4.99. Of Indiana’s 92 counties, Porter County had the highest average, $5.50. Neighboring Lake County had the second-highest average, $5.43, and LaPorte County was at $5.32.

Indiana drivers currently pay two gas taxes: a 7% state sales tax and a tax directed to infrastructure projects. The road projects tax is set to increase by a penny to 33 cents per gallon in July. Hoosiers also pay a federal gas tax.

The national average at 3:50 p.m. Monday was $4.88. That’s more than 28 cents higher than one week ago, 59 cents more than a month ago and $1.84 more than a year ago.

Experts say there are various reasons for high gas prices, including high demand, short supply, and the war in Ukraine.

On Monday morning, benchmark U.S. crude rose 47 cents to $119.34 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Associated Press reported. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, advanced 53 cents to $120.25 per barrel in London.