Indiana bans holding cellphone while driving starting July 1

by: The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Drivers will be banned from using handheld cellphones on Indiana roads starting in July under legislation Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed into law to combat distracted driving.

Holcomb signed the measure Wednesday, making Indiana the 22nd state to prohibit drivers from holding or using a handheld mobile device while operating a moving vehicle.

People violating the law after it takes effect July 1 can be fined up to $500 and potentially lose their driver’s license if violations are repeated.

The lawmaker who authored the legislation says she hopes police issue written warnings for about a year to educate drivers before issuing citations.

