Indiana-based group partners with INDYCAR’s Sting Ray Robb to connect with military Vets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — INvets, an Indiana-based organization that helps Veterans transition from military to civilian life, has announced a “transformative” partnership with INDYCAR driver Sting Ray Robb.

INvets aims to assist Vets with career placement and help them find vibrant communities for themselves and their families in Indiana.

The collaboration aims to elevate awareness of the organization throughout the INDYCAR circuit, emphasizing how communities can rally to support Veterans and INvets cause.

Jesse Pimental, INvets director of Veterans engagement, joined News 8’s Brittany Noble to discuss the partnership with Robb.

“Sting Ray is a great human and a Hoosier by choice,” Pimental said. “He chooses to live in the state of Indiana, which is awesome, and by partnering with an INDYCAR driver whose circuit is all over the country, we are able to spread the message of INvets.”

According to its website, “INvets was founded by veterans for veterans, aids in transitioning to civilian life, focusing on job placement and finding the right community for veterans and their families to ensure their success and happiness.”

Pimental knows first-hand how INvet can change a veteran’s life for the better.

“What they did was work with resumes and they help guide the process to get back to a home of choice with the community and working to find better opportunities within the business sector,” he said.

INvets also recruits veterans and brings their skillset back to Indiana. They’ve partnered with more than 600 businesses to provide a bridge from service members outside of the state to inside the state.

“We’re bringing a great talent pool,” Pimental said. “We’re also bringing people who engage with their community. They care, they volunteer, and they visit religious organizations. They vote. We have a great partnership with the city where we have good people coming to a great place.”

By partnering with Robb and the high-profile world of INDYCAR, INvets hopes to draw attention to the substantial contributions veterans make to the state and underscore the support they need as they transition from military to civilian life.

INvets says they have a multimillion-dollar impact on Indiana’s economy.

Veterans and employers can register on INvets’ website.