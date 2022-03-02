Indiana News

Indiana bill to close rape law loophole heads to governor

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A bill that seeks to redefine rape and consent in Indiana is headed to the governor’s desk after state lawmakers gave it their final approval on Wednesday.

The legislation stipulates that a person who has sexual intercourse with someone who attempts to “physically, verbally, or by other visible conduct refuse the person’s acts” commits rape.

The bill also makes clear that a person commits rape if they pretend to be a different person and engage in sexual intercourse with someone else.

That’s a change to Indiana’s existing law, which does not provide a definition of consent.