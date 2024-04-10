Indiana Black Legislative Caucus to host town halls across the state

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus is hosting a series of town halls around the state to share information about the laws that passed during the 2024 legislative session of the Indiana General Assembly. (Provided photo/Indiana General Assembly)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus is hosting a series of town halls around the state to share information about the laws that passed during the 2024 legislative session of the Indiana General Assembly.

Together with the community, the lawmakers hope to review with them the past session and develop priorities for the next session. During these town halls, Hoosiers can provide feedback and input on how legislators should move forward.

According to a the IBLC website, “Attendees have the opportunity to help the IBLC lay the groundwork for its future legislative agenda as it relates to economic justice, social opportunity and racial equality.”

The IBLC will host town halls on the following dates and locations:

Lawrence – April 13

12-2 p.m. (ET)

Government Center-Public Assembly Room

9001 E. 59th Street, Lawrence, IN 46216

Evansville – May 11

11-1 p.m. (CT) / 12- 2 p.m. (ET)

Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Central Branch – Browning Event Room-B

200 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Evansville, IN 47713

Elkhart – June 8

12 – 2 p.m. (ET)

Agape Baptist Church

248 W. Wolfe Ave., Elkhart, IN 46516

Michigan City – June 22

11- 1 p.m. (CT)

Michigan City Public Library – Main Meeting Room

100 E. Fourth St., Michigan City, IN 46360

Fort Wayne – July 20

12 – 2 p.m. (ET)

Allen County Public Library – Meeting Room AB

900 Library Plaza, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Gary – Aug. 17

11 – 1 p.m. (CT) / 12 – 2 p.m. (ET)

IU Northwest Savannah Center – Bergland Auditorium

65 W 33rd Ave., Gary, IN 46408